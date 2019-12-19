Supported by Fellow Worshippers

Yuriy Baranov

Born: 1952 (Vologda, Vologda Region)

Biography: Worked as a gas and electric welder. Now retired and is the caregiver for his 90-year-old disabled mother

Married Nadezhda in 1990

After searching for answers to life’s big questions, they began studying the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses. Baptized in 1994

Personal Comments

What words of encouragement have you received that have helped you to endure?

The brothers and sisters send me cards and call me often. I remember one brother telling me: “This all had a beginning; it will have an end as well.” . . . There was even a guard in the detention center that told me: “Everything is going to be all right.” I considered these comments to be a way that my heavenly Father was strengthening me. . . . These experiences remind me what a caring Father Jehovah is.