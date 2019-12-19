Supported by Fellow Worshippers

JUNE 8, 2022
The Vologodskiy District Court of the Vologda Region will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brothers Yuriy Baranov and Nikolay Stepanov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Time Line
December 19, 2019
Security forces broke into the homes of six families of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Vologda. Yuriy and Nikolay were arrested and placed in a temporary detention center
December 20, 2019
Yuriy was released and placed under house arrest
December 23, 2019
Nikolay was sent to pretrial detention
March 16, 2020
Yuriy was released from house arrest but remained under certain restrictions that limited his communication with others involved in his criminal case and his use of the telephone and Internet
May 19, 2020
Yuriy’s restrictions were lifted
August 13, 2020
Nikolay was released from pretrial detention and placed under house arrest
September 25, 2020
Nikolay was released from house arrest
March 7, 2022
The criminal trial began
It is faith strengthening to see our brothers continue to demonstrate faithfulness despite persecution.—1 Thessalonians 3:7.