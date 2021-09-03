Skip to content

Brother Dmitriy Semenov and his wife, Nadezhda

NOVEMBER 4, 2022
RUSSIA

Strengthened by Bible Examples of Faith

The Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky City Court of the Kamchatka Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Dmitriy Semenov and his wife, Nadezhda. The prosecutor has requested a four-year prison sentence for both Dmitriy and Nadezhda.

Time Line

  1. September 3, 2021

    A woman with whom Dmitriy and Nadezhda had Bible discussions began cooperating with the FSB. Based on information she provided, a criminal case was initiated. Charged with persuading others to join an extremist organization and participate in its activities

  2. September 6, 2021

    Apartment was searched. Taken for interrogation and placed under travel restrictions

  3. July 26, 2022

    Criminal trial began

Profiles

As Dmitriy and Nadezhda are experiencing firsthand, Jehovah helps his servants to be courageous and strong in the face of persecution. He never abandons them.—Joshua 1:9.

 

NEWS RELEASES

