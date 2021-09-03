Strengthened by Bible Examples of Faith

Dmitriy Semenov

Born: 1984 (Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy)

Biography: Studied mathematics and computer science. Works as a computer programmer

First introduced to Jehovah’s Witnesses by a family member. Baptized in 2006. Performed alternative civilian service instead of serving in the military

Married Nadezhda in 2010

Personal Comments

Whose example from the Bible has helped you to strengthen your trust in Jehovah?

Even before this persecution began, I meditated on Jeremiah’s example, specifically, when he was thrown into prison during the Babylonian siege on Jerusalem. It seemed like he was in a no-win situation, but Jehovah protected him in a very unusual way. As the residents of Jerusalem started to go hungry, Jeremiah was still provided food and he survived the destruction of the city. (Jeremiah 37:21) Jehovah sees every situation from a different perspective and knows how events will unfold. Even if it seems like there is no escaping a situation, Jehovah will provide a way out at just the right time.