NOVEMBER 4, 2022
RUSSIA
Strengthened by Bible Examples of Faith
The Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky City Court of the Kamchatka Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Dmitriy Semenov and his wife, Nadezhda. The prosecutor has requested a four-year prison sentence for both Dmitriy and Nadezhda.
Time Line
September 3, 2021
A woman with whom Dmitriy and Nadezhda had Bible discussions began cooperating with the FSB. Based on information she provided, a criminal case was initiated. Charged with persuading others to join an extremist organization and participate in its activities
September 6, 2021
Apartment was searched. Taken for interrogation and placed under travel restrictions
July 26, 2022
Criminal trial began
Profiles
As Dmitriy and Nadezhda are experiencing firsthand, Jehovah helps his servants to be courageous and strong in the face of persecution. He never abandons them.—Joshua 1:9.