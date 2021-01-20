MAY 3, 2022
RUSSIA
Strengthened Through Prayer
The Votkinskiy District Court of the Udmurtian Republic will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brothers Sergey Gobozev and Mikhail Potapov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Time Line
January 20, 2021
A criminal case was opened against Sergey and Mikhail, charging them with organizing the activities of an extremist organization
January 21, 2021
Sergey’s apartment was searched. Authorities confiscated personal belongings, such as his driver’s license, car documents, electronic devices, photo album, and various translations of the Bible. Authorities arrested Mikhail and searched his home
January 22, 2021
Sergey was placed under house arrest. Mikhail was transferred to a pretrial detention facility
May 18, 2021
Sergey was released from house arrest but remained under travel restrictions
May 19, 2021
Mikhail was released from pretrial detention and placed under travel restrictions
October 7, 2021
The trial began
Profiles
We are confident that Jehovah will continue to support Sergey and Mikhail as they endeavor to strengthen their faith through Bible study and prayer.—Colossians 2:6, 7.