Left: Brother Sergey Gobozev; Right: Brother Mikhail Potapov and his wife, Tamara

MAY 3, 2022
RUSSIA

Strengthened Through Prayer

The Votkinskiy District Court of the Udmurtian Republic will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brothers Sergey Gobozev and Mikhail Potapov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Time Line

  1. January 20, 2021

    A criminal case was opened against Sergey and Mikhail, charging them with organizing the activities of an extremist organization

  2. January 21, 2021

    Sergey’s apartment was searched. Authorities confiscated personal belongings, such as his driver’s license, car documents, electronic devices, photo album, and various translations of the Bible. Authorities arrested Mikhail and searched his home

  3. January 22, 2021

    Sergey was placed under house arrest. Mikhail was transferred to a pretrial detention facility

  4. May 18, 2021

    Sergey was released from house arrest but remained under travel restrictions

  5. May 19, 2021

    Mikhail was released from pretrial detention and placed under travel restrictions

  6. October 7, 2021

    The trial began

Profiles

We are confident that Jehovah will continue to support Sergey and Mikhail as they endeavor to strengthen their faith through Bible study and prayer.—Colossians 2:6, 7.

 

Strengthened Through Prayer

Strengthened Through Prayer
