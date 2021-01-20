Strengthened Through Prayer

Mikhail Potapov

Born: 1978 (Kepa, Republic of Karelia)

Biography: Repairs and maintains office equipment

Had been searching for help to understand the Bible. Finally found answers by studying with Jehovah’s Witnesses. Baptized in 2003. Married Tamara in 2011

Personal Comments

How were you able to maintain your joy during your detention?

I did not have a Bible for the first month I was in [detention]. So for the first week, every morning I tried to recall ten verses from the Bible and meditate on them. The second week, I began to underline and highlight Bible passages in the letters I received. I was so happy when I finally got hold of a copy of the Bible. I read through it cover to cover in just three months.

How did prayer help you?

I prayed to Jehovah like never before. I never could have imagined that I would pray to him for such extended periods.

Jehovah always answered when things were particularly difficult for me emotionally. There were several occasions when I felt like giving up and had no strength left. It was at those moments that it was as if my Father lifted me off my knees and gave me the strength I needed.