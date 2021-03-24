MAY 24, 2022
RUSSIA
Steadfast Despite Sentencing in Sochi
On March 28, 2022, the Khostinskiy District Court of Sochi announced its verdict in the case involving Brothers Vladimir Deshko, Yuriy Loginskiy, and Yuriy Moskalev and Sister Tatyana Velizhanina. Brother Deshko was sentenced to one year and four months in prison, and Sister Velizhanina was sentenced to one year and five months in prison. Both had already served their full sentences in pretrial detention and are not required to go to prison at this time. Brothers Loginskiy and Moskalev each received a suspended prison sentence of two years. They are also not required to go to prison at this time.
Time Line
March 24, 2021
All four were arrested and placed in temporary detention. They were charged with taking part in the activities of an extremist organization
March 26, 2021
Brother Deshko and Sister Velizhanina were sent to a pretrial detention center 400 kilometers (249 mi) away. Brothers Loginskiy and Moskalev were placed under house arrest
February 3, 2022
Brother Deshko was released from pretrial detention and placed under house arrest
March 3, 2022
Criminal trial began
March 4, 2022
Sister Velizhanina was released from pretrial detention and placed under house arrest
Profiles
We trust Jehovah will continue to strengthen and support his loyal servants, giving them all they need to endure these burdensome last days.—Psalm 89:21.