Steadfast Despite Sentencing in Sochi

Yuriy Loginskiy

Born: 1966 (Sochi, Krasnodar Territory)

Biography: Works in construction as a tile layer. Married his wife, Svetlana, in 1987. They have one son

Baptized along with his wife in 1996

Personal Comments

What limitations did house arrest place on you?

I was only allowed to take a two-hour walk each day between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. These restrictions meant that I could not work. I was also prohibited from sending or receiving letters or telegrams and from using any other means of communication, including the Internet.

How do you feel Jehovah has supported your family?

Jehovah is not only concerned about me, but he is also showing concern for my dear wife and son. . . . Jehovah understands that each family member works to support one another. This is precisely why a spiritually strong family can overcome any trial.