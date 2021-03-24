Skip to content

Left to right: Brothers Vladimir Deshko, Yuriy Loginskiy, and Yuriy Moskalev and Sister Tatyana Velizhanina

MAY 24, 2022
RUSSIA

Steadfast Despite Sentencing in Sochi

On March 28, 2022, the Khostinskiy District Court of Sochi announced its verdict in the case involving Brothers Vladimir Deshko, Yuriy Loginskiy, and Yuriy Moskalev and Sister Tatyana Velizhanina. Brother Deshko was sentenced to one year and four months in prison, and Sister Velizhanina was sentenced to one year and five months in prison. Both had already served their full sentences in pretrial detention and are not required to go to prison at this time. Brothers Loginskiy and Moskalev each received a suspended prison sentence of two years. They are also not required to go to prison at this time.

Time Line

  1. March 24, 2021

    All four were arrested and placed in temporary detention. They were charged with taking part in the activities of an extremist organization

  2. March 26, 2021

    Brother Deshko and Sister Velizhanina were sent to a pretrial detention center 400 kilometers (249 mi) away. Brothers Loginskiy and Moskalev were placed under house arrest

  3. February 3, 2022

    Brother Deshko was released from pretrial detention and placed under house arrest

  4. March 3, 2022

    Criminal trial began

  5. March 4, 2022

    Sister Velizhanina was released from pretrial detention and placed under house arrest

Profiles

We trust Jehovah will continue to strengthen and support his loyal servants, giving them all they need to endure these burdensome last days.—Psalm 89:21.

^ ^ It was not possible to obtain personal comments.

 

