Brother Anatoliy Senin

SEPTEMBER 26, 2022
RUSSIA

Staying Spiritually Strong Conquers Fear

The Kyzylskiy City Court of the Republic of Tuva will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Anatoliy Senin. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Time Line

  1. January 28, 2021

    Arrested and placed in a temporary detention center after a raid on his home

  2. January 30, 2021

    Released from detention and placed under house arrest

  3. March 27, 2021

    Released from house arrest and placed under travel restrictions

  4. January 17, 2022

    Charged with organizing the activities of Jehovah’s Witnesses

  5. April 6, 2022

    Criminal trial began

Profile

We can take comfort from Jesus words to his disciples: “Do not let your hearts be troubled nor let them shrink out of fear.”—John 14:27.

 

NEWS RELEASES

