SEPTEMBER 26, 2022
RUSSIA
Staying Spiritually Strong Conquers Fear
The Kyzylskiy City Court of the Republic of Tuva will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Anatoliy Senin. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Time Line
January 28, 2021
Arrested and placed in a temporary detention center after a raid on his home
January 30, 2021
Released from detention and placed under house arrest
March 27, 2021
Released from house arrest and placed under travel restrictions
January 17, 2022
Charged with organizing the activities of Jehovah’s Witnesses
April 6, 2022
Criminal trial began
Profile
We can take comfort from Jesus words to his disciples: “Do not let your hearts be troubled nor let them shrink out of fear.”—John 14:27.