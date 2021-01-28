Staying Spiritually Strong Conquers Fear

Anatoliy Senin

Born: 1979 (Norilsk, Krasnoyarsk Territory)

Biography: Works as an electrician and plumber

Attended a meeting of Jehovah’s Witnesses and was impressed with clearly taught Bible doctrine. Accepted a Bible study. Baptized in 2000

Married Anastasiya in 2013

Personal Comments

What lesson have you learned from this experience?

Before my home was raided, I imagined different scenarios in my mind, but the reality proved to be far less terrifying than any of the horrific things that I had imagined. Satan is the one behind these events as he is constantly trying to make us afraid. I have learned that we need to allow ourselves time to build ourselves up spiritually. Otherwise, Satan might succeed in depriving us of our peace.