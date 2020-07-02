FEBRUARY 3, 2022
RUSSIA
Staying Active Helps Brother Andrey Vlasov Keep Positive
The Central District Court of the City of Prokopyevsk will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Andrey Vlasov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Time Line
July 2, 2020
A criminal case was initiated against Andrey for suspicion of organizing the activities of an extremist organization
July 12, 2020
FSB officers conducted a search at Andrey’s home and workplace. They seized electronic devices and Bibles. He was sent to a temporary detention center while investigators interrogated his wife, Nataliya
July 14, 2020
Released from detention and placed under house arrest
June 9, 2021
Criminal trial began
Profile
What a privilege it is to be fellow workers with Andrey and the other brothers and sisters in Russia and Crimea as they joyfully stand firm in their faith.—2 Corinthians 1:24.