Brother Andrey Vlasov

FEBRUARY 3, 2022
RUSSIA

Staying Active Helps Brother Andrey Vlasov Keep Positive

The Central District Court of the City of Prokopyevsk will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Andrey Vlasov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Time Line

  1. July 2, 2020

    A criminal case was initiated against Andrey for suspicion of organizing the activities of an extremist organization

  2. July 12, 2020

    FSB officers conducted a search at Andrey’s home and workplace. They seized electronic devices and Bibles. He was sent to a temporary detention center while investigators interrogated his wife, Nataliya

  3. July 14, 2020

    Released from detention and placed under house arrest

  4. June 9, 2021

    Criminal trial began

Profile

What a privilege it is to be fellow workers with Andrey and the other brothers and sisters in Russia and Crimea as they joyfully stand firm in their faith.—2 Corinthians 1:24.

 

NEWS RELEASES

