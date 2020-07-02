Staying Active Helps Brother Andrey Vlasov Keep Positive

Andrey Vlasov

Born: 1968 (Prokopyevsk, Kemerovo Region)

Biography: Enjoys drawing and music. Has worked as a photographer

His younger brother studied the Bible with him. Baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1991. Married his wife, Nataliya, in 2003

Personal Comments

How do you stay positive?

Filling my days with a variety of activities helps me to maintain a positive attitude. I read the Bible, prepare for the meetings, watch our organization’s videos, paint, and listen to audiobooks. I also take care of work around the house, play chess, and do needlework and brainteasers.

How have you been encouraged by your Christian brothers and sisters?

It encourages me when the brothers and sisters tell me that they are praying for me, that my example of faith is strengthening them, and that they also want to remain loyal to Jehovah.

What Bible verses have taken on special meaning to you, and how have they helped you?

First Peter 4:12-14 helped my wife and me to cope with our home being raided by the police, the investigation, and the many court hearings. . . . We wrote the verses down and kept them in a visible place. While I am under house arrest, my wife and I reflect on those words and we are reminded of the fact that Jehovah is not going to leave us. While I was in the temporary detention facility, Isaiah 40:10-13 strengthened me. The calmness I experienced during those days was like soothing oil for my anxious heart.