JUNE 1, 2022
RUSSIA
Standing Firm With Jehovah on Their Side
The Nizhnekamsk City Court of the Republic of Tatarstan will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brothers Denis Filatov, Stanislav Klyuchnikov, and Dmitriy Yarchak. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Time Line
November 18, 2020
FSB officers and heavily armed riot police raided the homes of 12 families of Jehovah’s Witnesses in the city of Nizhnekamsk. Nine brothers and three sisters were taken for interrogation
August 24, 2021
As a result of the investigation, Denis, Stanislav, and Dmitriy were placed under travel restrictions
October 7, 2021
Denis, Stanislav, and Dmitriy were officially charged. They were accused of “singing special songs, hymns, and prayers”
January 27, 2022
The criminal case was transferred to the Nizhnekamsk City Court of the Republic of Tatarstan
Profiles
As our brothers continue relying on Jehovah for strength, they undoubtedly feel as did the psalmist David: “Of this I am confident: God is on my side.”—Psalm 56:9.