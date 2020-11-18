Skip to content

From left to right: Brothers Denis Filatov, Stanislav Klyuchnikov, and Dmitriy Yarchak

JUNE 1, 2022
RUSSIA

Standing Firm With Jehovah on Their Side

The Nizhnekamsk City Court of the Republic of Tatarstan will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brothers Denis Filatov, Stanislav Klyuchnikov, and Dmitriy Yarchak. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Time Line

  1. November 18, 2020

    FSB officers and heavily armed riot police raided the homes of 12 families of Jehovah’s Witnesses in the city of Nizhnekamsk. Nine brothers and three sisters were taken for interrogation

  2. August 24, 2021

    As a result of the investigation, Denis, Stanislav, and Dmitriy were placed under travel restrictions

  3. October 7, 2021

    Denis, Stanislav, and Dmitriy were officially charged. They were accused of “singing special songs, hymns, and prayers”

  4. January 27, 2022

    The criminal case was transferred to the Nizhnekamsk City Court of the Republic of Tatarstan

Profiles

As our brothers continue relying on Jehovah for strength, they undoubtedly feel as did the psalmist David: “Of this I am confident: God is on my side.”—Psalm 56:9.

 

