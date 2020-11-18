Standing Firm With Jehovah on Their Side

Denis Filatov

Born: 1980 (Nizhnekamsk)

Biography: Met Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1996. Was impressed to learn that God has a personal name and the truth about the condition of the dead. Baptized in 1998

Personal Comments

What helps you to keep your spiritual focus despite your circumstances?

I clearly understand that there is a spiritual war going on right now. Reading the Bible helps me to know without a doubt who the victors will be and who the losers will be. World events are developing rapidly, and the new world is not far off. We just need to keep on enduring a little while longer, stay loyal, and continue working closely with our dear brothers and sisters.