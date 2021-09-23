Six Sisters and One Brother Rely on Jehovah and Fellow Believers During Court Case

Lyubov Galaktionova

Born: 1942 (Vladivostok)

Biography: Worked as a secretary until retirement. Married in 1962. After 14 years of marriage, her husband died. Raised her son alone. Years of health problems have left her legally disabled

Wondered about the meaning of life and why people die. Found comforting answers to her questions while studying the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses. Baptized in 1998

Personal Comments

What humble requests have you made of Jehovah during this difficult time?

I prayed for calmness. I asked Jehovah to give me humility to react appropriately to the injustice I was facing as well as to provide me with physical strength to endure this persecution.