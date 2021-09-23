Skip to content

From left to right: Sisters Nadezhda Anoykina, Lyubov Galaktionova, and Nailya Kogay; Brother Valentin Osadchuk; and Sisters Nina Purge, Raisa Usanova, and Yelena Zayshchuk

SEPTEMBER 23, 2021
RUSSIA

Six Sisters and One Brother Rely on Jehovah and Fellow Believers During Court Case

Time Line

  1. The Leninskiy District Court of Vladivostok will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Sisters Nadezhda Anoykina, Lyubov Galaktionova, Nailya Kogay, Nina Purge, Raisa Usanova, Yelena Zayshchuk, and Brother Valentin Osadchuk. * The sisters are between 63 and 86 years old. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence

  2. January 19, 2021

    The criminal case was transferred to the Leninskiy District Court of Vladivostok

  3. November 12, 2019

    The criminal case was returned to the prosecutor’s office

  4. April 5, 2019

    After spending 274 days in a pretrial detention center, Valentin, the only brother involved in this case, was released. He was placed under house arrest

  5. April 19, 2018

    Federal Security Service (FSB) officers searched the homes of the seven Witnesses

  6. April 9, 2018

    The Investigation Department of the FSB for the Primorsky Territory initiated a criminal case against Valentin and the six sisters

Profiles

We continue to be encouraged by the examples of our dear brothers and sisters in Russia. They are proving to be the sort who have life-preserving faith.—Hebrews 10:39.

^ par. 3 Advance notice of the verdict date is not always available.

 

