SEPTEMBER 23, 2021
RUSSIA
Six Sisters and One Brother Rely on Jehovah and Fellow Believers During Court Case
Time Line
The Leninskiy District Court of Vladivostok will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Sisters Nadezhda Anoykina, Lyubov Galaktionova, Nailya Kogay, Nina Purge, Raisa Usanova, Yelena Zayshchuk, and Brother Valentin Osadchuk. * The sisters are between 63 and 86 years old. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence
January 19, 2021
The criminal case was transferred to the Leninskiy District Court of Vladivostok
November 12, 2019
The criminal case was returned to the prosecutor’s office
April 5, 2019
After spending 274 days in a pretrial detention center, Valentin, the only brother involved in this case, was released. He was placed under house arrest
April 19, 2018
Federal Security Service (FSB) officers searched the homes of the seven Witnesses
April 9, 2018
The Investigation Department of the FSB for the Primorsky Territory initiated a criminal case against Valentin and the six sisters
Profiles
We continue to be encouraged by the examples of our dear brothers and sisters in Russia. They are proving to be the sort who have life-preserving faith.—Hebrews 10:39.
^ par. 3 Advance notice of the verdict date is not always available.