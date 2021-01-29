Sister Yelena Reyno-Chernyshova Faces Conviction for Her Faith

On September 29, 2019, authorities in Birobidzhan filed criminal charges against Sister Yelena Reyno-Chernyshova.

Intimidating Federal Security Service (FSB) officers searched Yelena’s home. She credits Jehovah for keeping her calm. She recalls: “I prayed to Jehovah incessantly about calmness and courage, that I conduct myself with dignity, and that I wouldn’t fail him. The search itself was conducted calmly, and everyone was polite.”

The trial has negatively affected Yelena and her family. Her husband had a heart attack (his third) in July 2020. The authorities have restricted Yelena from traveling outside of Birobidzhan. They have also frozen her bank accounts.

Yelena has found strength in reflecting on how other servants of Jehovah have dealt with persecution. She explains: “I love to read reports about brothers and sisters who have had their homes raided and who have been persecuted for their faith in Jehovah. They experienced so many difficulties and abuse, but courageously endured all of it.” She has also benefited from a regular routine of Bible reading and meditation.

As she continues to endure, Yelena likes to meditate on Isaiah 30:15. It says in part: “Your strength will be in keeping calm and showing trust.” She relates: “I always keep this verse in mind. Words cannot express how thankful I am to Jehovah for having drawn me to him! . . . I always have peace in my heart. I trust [Jehovah] even more and absolutely rely on him in all things. I am sure that he will never abandon me.”