Sister Yekaterina Pegasheva Maintains Integrity While Facing Criminal Conviction in Russia

On October 3, 2019, in Yoshkar-Ola, the capital of the Republic of Mari El, Sister Pegasheva was arrested. Officers searched her home and seized books, electronic devices, personal letters, and documents. Yekaterina was charged with participating in the activities of a banned organization because she discussed the Bible with fellow believers.

“Unexpectedly, officers rushed me on the street and pushed me against a tree with my hands behind my back,” recalls Yekaterina. “I was able to say a quick prayer, like Nehemiah, for Jehovah’s help.” After her arrest, she spent over 100 days in pretrial detention. She is currently under house arrest.

Yekaterina was questioned repeatedly while in pretrial detention. She found that her Bible-based education helped her. She relates: “I recalled my training and assignments that I received when I attended the School for Kingdom Evangelizers. In particular, one thought strengthened me: When you answer enemies during interrogations, you are also standing before the Lord Jesus. This helped me to display self-control and show respect to the authorities who were unjustly accusing me.”

Being in detention and under house arrest for over a year has not been easy for Yekaterina. Her health has suffered, and she is unable to work secularly. Being separated from her mother and grandmother has been especially difficult. Despite these trials, Yekaterina is resolved to stay faithful. She says: “The more they pressure me, the more I put on the spiritual armor.” She adds: “Now, I am not afraid of anything! I was bold before, but now with the help of God’s spirit, I am bolder still.”

As Yekaterina awaits her verdict, we know she will continue to rely on Jehovah, who strengthens all of his servants.—Exodus 15:2.