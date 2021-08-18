Sister Viktoriya Verkhoturova Maintains Her Joy Despite Facing Conviction

Viktoriya Verkhoturova

Born: 1976 (Uzbekistan)

Biography: Youngest of three daughters. Works as a nurse. Enjoys swimming and hiking

From an early age, was troubled by the brevity of life and was afraid of death. Motivated to study the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses after seeing an artist’s depiction of the Bible’s promise of paradise and learning that death will be eliminated. Baptized in 1998. Married Sergey in 2001

Personal Comments

What has helped you maintain your joy and avoid being overwhelmed with anxiety?

In addition to daily Bible reading and studying the daily text, we began listening to the original songs from the broadcasts a lot. I also set a rule for myself that every day I would pray for joy and to love my enemies. As a result, I continue to experience joy.

How has your relationship with Jehovah grown through this experience?

Jehovah has become even more real to me. He is a tender and caring Father. I see how he is supporting my husband and me. I pray and feel that our Father is beside us while we are in the courtroom during the process. I am calm and I feel confident.

Have any scriptures helped you to endure with joy?

Psalm 118:6, 7. These verses remind me that our adversaries mean nothing when compared with the Grand Creator of the universe. He has everything under control, and humans are incapable of doing anything contrary to stop his will from being accomplished. I am in God’s secure arms!