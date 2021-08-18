AUGUST 18, 2021
RUSSIA
Sister Viktoriya Verkhoturova Maintains Her Joy Despite Facing Conviction
Time Line
The Priokskiy District Court of Nizhny Novgorod will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Sister Viktoriya Verkhoturova. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence *
July 17, 2020
Travel restrictions were placed on Viktoriya
March 26, 2020
A criminal case against Viktoriya was initiated
July 17, 2019
Ten law enforcement officers, along with the investigator, conducted a five-hour search of the home. They kept Viktoriya in a separate room from her husband, Sergey. The officers tried to intimidate Viktoriya by describing to her the terrible conditions in prison
Profile
Despite persecution, our brothers and sisters in Russia remain joyful with Jehovah’s help. We know he will continue providing these dear ones with “joy and peace.”—Romans 15:13.
^ par. 3 Advance notice of the verdict date is not always available.