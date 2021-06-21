Sister Tatyana Sholner Trusts in Jehovah and Remains Joyful Under Trial

On February 6, 2020, Russian authorities in Birobidzhan initiated criminal cases against six Christian sisters, including 27-year-old Tatyana. She, along with the others, is accused of “extremism” simply for practicing her religion. A total of 19 cases have been initiated against Jehovah’s Witnesses in the Jewish Autonomous Region.

Tatyana is convinced that Jehovah is helping her get through this trial. She explains: “When the persecution started, my spiritual routine was thrown off a little, but I never forgot to read the Bible. I told Jehovah about all my feelings and worries. I prayed for holy spirit so that I could bear everything and remain faithful to him to the very end. And I prayed for boldness, courage, and wisdom so that I could confidently defend God’s name in court.”

She continues: “The knowledge that Jehovah always supports, helps, and protects his servants helped me to remain joyful. Jehovah is holding me with his strong right hand. This helps me to fully trust in him and to keep calm in the face of trials.”—Isaiah 41:10.

While awaiting the outcome of these proceedings, we are confident that Tatyana will continue to “endure under tribulation” with Jehovah’s help.—Romans 12:12.