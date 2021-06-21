JUNE 21, 2021
RUSSIA
Sister Tatyana Sholner Trusts in Jehovah and Remains Joyful Under Trial
Scheduled Verdict
The Birobidzhan District Court of the Jewish Autonomous Region will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Sister Tatyana Sholner. * The prosecutor has asked the court to sentence her to four years in prison.
Profile
Tatyana Sholner
Born: 1993 (Birobidzhan)
Biography: Father died tragically when she was very young, leaving her mother to raise Tatyana and her brother alone. Works in a pharmacy. Enjoys ice skating, cycling, and playing volleyball
First took an interest in the Bible while studying sewing at a technical college. She was impressed by a classmate who was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Was comforted by the resurrection hope when her 12-year-old cousin died in 2014. Baptized in 2017
Case History
On February 6, 2020, Russian authorities in Birobidzhan initiated criminal cases against six Christian sisters, including 27-year-old Tatyana. She, along with the others, is accused of “extremism” simply for practicing her religion. A total of 19 cases have been initiated against Jehovah’s Witnesses in the Jewish Autonomous Region.
Tatyana is convinced that Jehovah is helping her get through this trial. She explains: “When the persecution started, my spiritual routine was thrown off a little, but I never forgot to read the Bible. I told Jehovah about all my feelings and worries. I prayed for holy spirit so that I could bear everything and remain faithful to him to the very end. And I prayed for boldness, courage, and wisdom so that I could confidently defend God’s name in court.”
She continues: “The knowledge that Jehovah always supports, helps, and protects his servants helped me to remain joyful. Jehovah is holding me with his strong right hand. This helps me to fully trust in him and to keep calm in the face of trials.”—Isaiah 41:10.
While awaiting the outcome of these proceedings, we are confident that Tatyana will continue to “endure under tribulation” with Jehovah’s help.—Romans 12:12.
^ par. 3 Advance notice of the verdict date is not always available.