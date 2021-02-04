Sister Svetlana Monis Maintains Positive Attitude While Facing Criminal Charges for Her Faith

On September 26, 2019, Lieutenant D. Yankin, a senior investigator with the Federal Security Service (FSB), filed a criminal case against Sister Svetlana Monis. The court prohibited her from using her car for nearly two months, even though she needed the vehicle to assist her 91-year-old grandmother.

The initial investigation ended in December 2019. Later, officials turned the criminal proceedings over to the Birobidzhan District Court.

Reflecting on the persecution, Svetlana recalls: “I reacted calmly to the search. It was then that I, for the first time, understood the words: ‘Happy are those who have been persecuted for righteousness’ sake.’”—Matthew 5:10.

Following the search, Svetlana’s husband, Alam, was also detained and placed in a temporary detention facility for eight days. She recalls: “What was most difficult for me was to stop worrying excessively about him. I was worried because my husband’s chronic spinal problem had worsened; he had undergone outpatient treatment at a hospital . . . just a week before the search. I did not have any way of contacting Alam, so I could not confirm that everything was OK with him. I told Jehovah about my feelings, that I was entrusting all my concerns to him and knew that he would take the very best care of Alam.”

Svetlana has never doubted that Jehovah is with her. “I saw and experienced his support,” she says. “I understood that it was not the time to give in to panic. . . . I tried not to focus on myself. Instead, I tried to think about how to remain loyal to Jehovah.”

To maintain a positive attitude, Svetlana and Alam work hard to keep their faith strong. “Every day, my husband and I read and discuss together the daily text and a chapter from the Bible. We always give particular attention to the Scriptures that encourage us to find comfort in Jehovah and to rely on him.” The 2019 yeartext at Isaiah 41:10, which says: “Do not be anxious, for I am your God,” reminds and assures Svetlana and Alam of Jehovah’s love. “We decided to print out the verse and frame it,” she says.

Svetlana’s endurance is having a positive effect on her non-Witness relatives. Svetlana explains: “I have been able to give a good witness to my mom, who was an opposer at one time. Now she treats our convictions with respect and continually expresses her sympathy and support.” Svetlana adds: “My 91-year-old Orthodox grandmother constantly expresses her sympathy and concern for us. She has begun to show a special interest in the Bible.”

Our thoughts are with Svetlana and Alam. We know that they will remain positive as Jehovah continues to “make their hearts firm.”—Psalm 10:17.