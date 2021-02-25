Sister Nataliya Kriger Faces Conviction in Connection With “Judgment Day” Raids

Russian authorities searched the Krigers’ home in May 2018. The search was part of an operation that government authorities called “Judgment Day.” Subsequently, the local prosecutor opened a criminal case against Valeriy. On February 6, 2020, the authorities initiated a criminal case against Nataliya. She was among six sisters charged that day.

In addition to facing criminal prosecution, Nataliya has been coping with the death of her grandmother, who died in February 2020. She had cared for her grandmother for six years.

Nataliya’s strong relationship with Jehovah is helping her to endure these trials. She explains: “Praying for others helps me not to focus on my own problems. Jehovah has become even closer and more real to me because of this trial. I see that he answers my prayers and is supporting me.”

Nataliya often reflects on the many reasons why she knows Jehovah will continue to support her. She says: “The verse at Psalm 94:19 really strengthens me, where it says: ‘You comforted and soothed me.’ There are many ancient and modern-day examples that show that God’s courageous servants endured under trial. Meditating on these examples gives me additional strength.”