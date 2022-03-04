Skip to content

Sister Lyudmila Shchekoldina

MARCH 4, 2022
RUSSIA

Sister Lyudmila Shchekoldina Draws Strength From Encouraging Words

The Pavlovskiy District Court of the Krasnodar Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Sister Lyudmila Shchekoldina. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Time Line

  • April 23, 2020

    Criminal case initiated after she unwittingly spoke to an undercover agent about the Bible

  • April 29, 2020

    Authorities searched Lyudmila’s home for nine hours and interrogated her. She was officially charged with promoting the activities of an extremist organization

  • June 21, 2021

    Criminal trial began

Profile

We are confident that with Jehovah’s help, Lyudmila and all our faithful brothers and sisters undergoing trials will continue to remain strong.—Psalm 68:28.

 

