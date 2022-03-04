Sister Lyudmila Shchekoldina Draws Strength From Encouraging Words

Lyudmila Shchekoldina

Born: 1976 (Aleksandrovka, Krasnodar Territory)

Biography: As a child, learned to play the piano. Became a schoolteacher

Wondered about the meaning of life and the cause of injustice. Began studying the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses and found satisfying answers to her questions. Baptized in 1995

Personal Comments

What encouragement have you received from others?

Recently, some sisters made a video for me. One of them said: “Thinking about you, what immediately comes to my mind is the example of the little Israelite girl. Why? She . . . seemed like a weak child, but she conducted herself like a fearless warrior! To me, you are providing the same example of courage.”

The circuit overseer sent me a letter with encouraging Bible verses to consider. One was Psalm 68:28. Applying the verse to me, he wrote: “You are going through a difficult period right now. However, I am certain that your love for Jehovah and your loyalty to him will help you to remain strong. . . . Jehovah is proud of his loyal servants.”

I keep all these expressions of support in my personal journal and reread them often.