MARCH 4, 2022
RUSSIA
Sister Lyudmila Shchekoldina Draws Strength From Encouraging Words
The Pavlovskiy District Court of the Krasnodar Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Sister Lyudmila Shchekoldina. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Time Line
April 23, 2020
Criminal case initiated after she unwittingly spoke to an undercover agent about the Bible
April 29, 2020
Authorities searched Lyudmila’s home for nine hours and interrogated her. She was officially charged with promoting the activities of an extremist organization
June 21, 2021
Criminal trial began
Profile
We are confident that with Jehovah’s help, Lyudmila and all our faithful brothers and sisters undergoing trials will continue to remain strong.—Psalm 68:28.