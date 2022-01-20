JANUARY 31, 2022
RUSSIA
Sister Lyudmila Salikova Finds Strength and Comfort in Jehovah
On January 20, 2022, the Snezhinsk City Court of the Chelyabinsk Region convicted Sister Lyudmila Salikova and imposed a suspended prison sentence of six years. She does not have to go to prison at this time.
Time Line
November 2020
Security forces in Snezhinsk searched the homes of four families of Jehovah’s Witnesses, including Lyudmila’s home. Officers also searched her place of employment. Subsequently, she was forced to resign from her job
August 26, 2021
A criminal case was initiated against Lyudmila for organizing services for a banned religious organization and importing banned literature
December 8, 2021
Her criminal trial began
Profile
Our brothers and sisters in Russia continue to find strength and comfort in Jehovah. Our loving God assures us that he will “render justice to the fatherless and to those who are crushed, so that mortal man of the earth may no longer make them afraid.”—Psalm 10:18.