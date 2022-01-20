Skip to content

Sister Lyudmila Salikova

JANUARY 31, 2022
RUSSIA

Sister Lyudmila Salikova Finds Strength and Comfort in Jehovah

On January 20, 2022, the Snezhinsk City Court of the Chelyabinsk Region convicted Sister Lyudmila Salikova and imposed a suspended prison sentence of six years. She does not have to go to prison at this time.

Time Line

  1. November 2020

    Security forces in Snezhinsk searched the homes of four families of Jehovah’s Witnesses, including Lyudmila’s home. Officers also searched her place of employment. Subsequently, she was forced to resign from her job

  2. August 26, 2021

    A criminal case was initiated against Lyudmila for organizing services for a banned religious organization and importing banned literature

  3. December 8, 2021

    Her criminal trial began

Profile

Our brothers and sisters in Russia continue to find strength and comfort in Jehovah. Our loving God assures us that he will “render justice to the fatherless and to those who are crushed, so that mortal man of the earth may no longer make them afraid.”—Psalm 10:18.

 

