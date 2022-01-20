Sister Lyudmila Salikova Finds Strength and Comfort in Jehovah

Lyudmila Salikova

Born: 1951 (Snezhinsk)

Biography: Married in 1971. Raised three sons. Husband died in 2009. Worked as an energy engineer for the city of Snezhinsk. Enjoys traveling

Her older sister began studying the Bible in 1999. Six months later, Lyudmila joined her. Found satisfying explanations about the meaning of life and the prevalence of injustice, violence, and war. Baptized in 2002

Personal Comments

How has your relationship with Jehovah grown during these trials?

Prior to these events, I was often critical of myself and felt that Jehovah did not value me . . . My thinking has now changed, and it has become easier for me to reassure myself that this is not the case. Also, seeing how he has given me the privilege to sanctify his name before the court here in Snezhinsk, I have come to realize that Jehovah loves and trusts me. I view any situation that Jehovah allows to take place as an opportunity to live up to his trust in me.

Is there something encouraging that a brother or sister said that has helped you to endure?

Ahead of the first court hearing, I felt extremely anxious . . . I prayed: “. . . Please give me your holy spirit. I am begging you, Jehovah!” A short time later, I received a text message from one of my sisters. It read: “. . . A trial of faith works like a washing machine. It ‘spins, whirls, twists, and wrings’ us. But as a result, we can come out cleaner and better than we were before. All the searches, interrogations, and investigative actions have ‘wrung and twisted’ you inside out. Nonetheless, these anxieties and challenges have made you even more precious in Jehovah’s eyes and in our eyes as well . . . We are sure that tomorrow morning you will not only find yourself in court but also in Jehovah’s powerful arms.” I felt that Jehovah, knowing the condition I was in, had used my dear sister to express how he felt about me.