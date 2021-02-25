Sister Anna Lokhvitskaya Faces Conviction; Her Husband and Mother-in-Law Are Also Charged

On February 6, 2020, Anna was among six Christian sisters charged by Russian authorities in Birobidzhan for “extremist” activity. A total of 19 cases were initiated against Jehovah’s Witnesses in the region, including Anna’s husband, Artur, and her mother-in-law, Irina.

The criminal cases have presented many challenges for this young couple. They cannot travel, their bank account has been frozen, and access to public services has been restricted. Anna has subsequently suffered from emotional exhaustion, which at times has required medical treatment.

She notes several things that have helped her. She says: “The songs from our broadcasts are one form of emotional relief. This is because they help me not only to relax but also to have the correct view of various situations. Staying physically active has also been a great way to focus my mind on positive thoughts.”

Additionally, Anna explains that she and Artur try to put others’ needs ahead of their own. “We set a goal for ourselves to give others gifts every month, even if they are just small gifts. We try to think about others and not just about our own problems.”

As she awaits her verdict, Anna views her situation ‘as a wonderful opportunity to display loyalty to Jehovah by her actions.’—Psalm 18:25.