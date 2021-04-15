Seventy-Year-Old Sister Lyudmila Ponomarenko Endures Ongoing Criminal Trial

On June 6, 2019, a criminal case was initiated against Sister Lyudmila Ponomarenko. Her alleged crimes include providing a location for the religious meetings of an “extremist” organization and sharing the Bible’s message with others.

Lyudmila did not expect to be exempt from the persecution befalling other brothers and sisters in Russia. She explains: “When they began persecuting those in the Moscow community and also the brothers and sisters in the city of Taganrog, it became clear to me that sooner or later such persecution would ultimately affect everyone.”

Fellow worshippers are not able to attend the trials to provide support and encouragement because of COVID-19 restrictions. Regarding this situation, Lyudmila comments: “I was worried and felt anxious about being alone at the court hearings, so I made it a habit to sing Kingdom songs softly to myself and to pray to Jehovah on the way to the courthouse. I noticed how much strength this gave me. I am not anxious while the hearings take place, and the time seems to pass very quickly.”

Lyudmila also explains the effect this is having on her husband and two daughters, who are not Jehovah’s Witnesses. “It is hard for [them] to understand why I am on trial. They are very concerned because they can see the physical toll it is having on me,” she relates. “But, over time, my family members have realized how absurd [this situation] is and [their support is] helping me to endure.”

Being persecuted has not diminished her zeal. She says: “My heart is filled with joy because I have no need to fear what is happening to me right now nor what, according to Bible prophecies, will soon take place. My relationship with Jehovah is only getting stronger. My prayers have become more substantial, longer, and more personal.”

We know that Sister Ponomarenko will continue to receive Jehovah’s spirit and the blessing of being “under the shadow of the Almighty.”—Psalm 91:1.