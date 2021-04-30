APRIL 30, 2021
RUSSIA
Seventy-Three-Year-Old Disabled Sister Depends on Jehovah While Facing Conviction
Scheduled Verdict
The Nadezhdinskiy District Court of the Primorye Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Sister Lyudmila Shut. * The prosecutor has requested a four-year suspended prison sentence.
Profile
Lyudmila Shut
Born: 1947 (Makarov, Sakhalin Island)
Biography: Began studying the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses in the early 2000’s. Was deeply impressed by Bible prophecy. Baptized in 2003. Her husband died that same year. Has three children and three grandchildren. Chronic health problems prevent her from walking without assistance
Case History
Authorities started monitoring Jehovah’s Witnesses in the village of Razdolnoye in November 2017. In February 2020, the authorities opened a criminal case against Sister Lyudmila Shut. Despite her age and obvious physical limitations, they imposed travel restrictions on her.
The proceedings have worsened Lyudmila’s physical and emotional health. Her vision deteriorated to the point of needing an operation, and she now suffers from insomnia. Lyudmila is convinced that by depending on Jehovah and fully trusting in him, he is safeguarding her. As he promises in Isaiah 26:3, Jehovah is providing her with “continuous peace.”
Lyudmila’s fellow believers have lovingly supported her. She especially appreciates knowing that the brothers are praying for her. “I will never forget this,” says Lyudmila.
Her son and youngest daughter, though not Jehovah’s Witnesses, have also supported her throughout this ordeal.
While awaiting the verdict, we pray in full confidence that Sister Shut will continue “relying on the power of God.”—2 Timothy 1:8.
^ par. 3 Advance notice of the verdict date is not always available.