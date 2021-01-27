Seventy-Seven-Year-Old Brother Vladimir Filippov Faces Six and a Half Years in Prison

In August 2017, the authorities began secretly recording audio and video of Brother Filippov and other brothers in Razdolnoye. For several months, the authorities secretly recorded Vladimir speaking at meetings and discussing the Bible with his neighbors.

On July 19, 2018, armed and masked Federal Security Service (FSB) agents forced their way into the Filippov’s home. The FSB agents punched Vladimir, then 75 years old, in the face, forced him to the floor, tied his hands behind his back, and searched his apartment. The Filippov’s home was raided two more times, in August 2019 and January 2020. Criminal charges were filed against Vladimir after the second raid.

May Jehovah continue to give our brothers and sisters the power and strength needed to maintain their faith and joy!—Isaiah 40:29, 31.