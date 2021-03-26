MARCH 26, 2021
RUSSIA
Seventy-Eight-Year-Old Brother Vasiliy Reznichenko Faces “Extremism” Charges for Peaceful Worship of God
Scheduled Verdict
The Zeya District Court of the Amur Region will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Vasiliy Reznichenko. * The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Profile
Vasiliy Reznichenko
Born: 1942 (Murovka, Primorye Territory)
Biography: Youngest of five children. Trained as a tractor operator and later as a ship navigator and mechanic. Served in the army. After military service, worked as a ship navigator and was eventually promoted to captain. Received honorary title of “Veteran of Labor of the Soviet Union”
Married his wife, Valentina, in 1969. They raised three sons. Valentina introduced him to Bible truths in the 1990’s. After learning about God’s purpose for the earth, he became an avid Bible student. Vasiliy was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1996. Lost his wife in death in 2016
Case History
On March 21, 2019, officers in the town of Zeya searched Brother Vasiliy Reznichenko’s home. They seized his laptop, cell phone, and personal records. Since that time, he has been placed on Russia’s list of “extremists” and denied access to his financial accounts. He also cannot leave the area.
Vasiliy continues to rely on Jehovah for support. He remains focused by maintaining a good spiritual routine, which includes reading every day the Bible and the daily text. He also appreciates the loving concern of those related to him in the faith.
He comments: “The day after the search and interrogation, brothers and sisters from the local congregation visited me. Some of [their homes] had also been searched. Two days later, several brothers traveled from neighboring cities to visit me. I realized that they risked their own freedom. Their visit was a powerful source of encouragement. It still brings tears to my eyes when I think back on their visit.” He adds: “These experiences strengthened my relationship with Jehovah. He has become closer to me.”
Vasiliy has found comfort and strength from the words recorded in Hebrews 13:5. He explains: “I intend to keep trusting in Jehovah’s promise: ‘I will never leave you, and I will never abandon you.’” We are confident that Jehovah will continue supporting our brothers and sisters who are being persecuted for their faith.
^ par. 3 Advance notice of the verdict date is not always available.