Seventy-Eight-Year-Old Brother Vasiliy Reznichenko Faces “Extremism” Charges for Peaceful Worship of God

On March 21, 2019, officers in the town of Zeya searched Brother Vasiliy Reznichenko’s home. They seized his laptop, cell phone, and personal records. Since that time, he has been placed on Russia’s list of “extremists” and denied access to his financial accounts. He also cannot leave the area.

Vasiliy continues to rely on Jehovah for support. He remains focused by maintaining a good spiritual routine, which includes reading every day the Bible and the daily text. He also appreciates the loving concern of those related to him in the faith.

He comments: “The day after the search and interrogation, brothers and sisters from the local congregation visited me. Some of [their homes] had also been searched. Two days later, several brothers traveled from neighboring cities to visit me. I realized that they risked their own freedom. Their visit was a powerful source of encouragement. It still brings tears to my eyes when I think back on their visit.” He adds: “These experiences strengthened my relationship with Jehovah. He has become closer to me.”

Vasiliy has found comfort and strength from the words recorded in Hebrews 13:5. He explains: “I intend to keep trusting in Jehovah’s promise: ‘I will never leave you, and I will never abandon you.’” We are confident that Jehovah will continue supporting our brothers and sisters who are being persecuted for their faith.