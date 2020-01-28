Seven Brothers in Russia Find Strength in Their Creator

Eduard Merinkov

Born: 1975 (Pechora)

Biography: Since childhood, has enjoyed outdoor activities, such as boating on the Pechora River. Works as a railway yardmaster. Baptized in 1993. Married his wife, Valentina, in 1997. They have one daughter, Iolanta

Personal Comments

What is your spiritual routine now, and how is it helping you to cope?

One thing that I am enjoying . . . is memorizing and singing the original songs from [JW Broadcasting]. They help me to feel Jehovah’s support. I sing those songs everywhere—at home, in the car, even while I am at work! I also like Psalm 27 and read it quite often.

What motivates you to never give up?

The fact that the Grand Creator of the universe wants to consider me his friend makes me very happy. No matter what trials might arise, I want to serve Jehovah forever. I am firmly determined to take sides with Jehovah to the very end!