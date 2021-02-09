Sergey Ananin Strengthens His Trust in God

Sergey Ananin

Born: 1967 (Shchuchye, Kurgan Region)

Biography: Plays the guitar. Prior to house arrest, worked at a power plant

Married Yelena in 1988. Raised two daughters

Began studying with Jehovah’s Witnesses along with his wife in 1995. Both were baptized in 1996

Personal Comments

Is there a particular Bible passage that has strengthened your trust in Jehovah?

Psalm 113:5-7 says: “Who is like Jehovah our God, the one who dwells on high? He stoops down to look on heaven and earth, raising the lowly from the dust. He lifts up the poor from the ash heap.” In other words, Jehovah does not merely observe what is happening to us, but he “stoops down” and gives special attention to us. . . . Whatever problems we are dealing with, Jehovah sees them all and will act on our behalf. . . . Understanding this helps me feel safe, strengthens my trust in Jehovah, and motivates me to remain steadfast.