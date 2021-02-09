Skip to content

Brother Sergey Ananin

MAY 16, 2022
RUSSIA

Sergey Ananin Strengthens His Trust in God

The Belovskiy City Court of the Kemerovo Region will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Sergey Ananin. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Time Line

  1. February 9, 2021

    Criminal case initiated. Accused of facilitating the activities of an extremist organization

  2. February 14, 2021

    Detained and placed in a temporary detention facility

  3. February 16, 2021

    Placed under house arrest

  4. January 25, 2022

    Criminal trial began

Profile

We are confident that Jehovah God’s abundant love, support, and rich blessings will continue to embrace our brothers and sisters in Russia and all of his loyal servants on the earth.—Malachi 3:10.

 

NEWS RELEASES

