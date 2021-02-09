MAY 16, 2022
RUSSIA
Sergey Ananin Strengthens His Trust in God
The Belovskiy City Court of the Kemerovo Region will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Sergey Ananin. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Time Line
February 9, 2021
Criminal case initiated. Accused of facilitating the activities of an extremist organization
February 14, 2021
Detained and placed in a temporary detention facility
February 16, 2021
Placed under house arrest
January 25, 2022
Criminal trial began
We are confident that Jehovah God’s abundant love, support, and rich blessings will continue to embrace our brothers and sisters in Russia and all of his loyal servants on the earth.—Malachi 3:10.