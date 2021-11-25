Russia’s Supreme Court Plenum Resolution—What Will It Mean for Jehovah’s Witnesses?

On October 28, 2021, the Russian Supreme Court Plenum amended a resolution regarding extremist activity. The new language indicates that individual or collective worship should no longer be viewed as participation in the activities of a banned religious organization. However, the plenum’s resolution has not yet stopped the systematic persecution of Jehovah’s Witnesses, as Russian authorities have already interpreted the amendment in vastly different ways.

For example, since the October 28 amendment, authorities have raided at least 13 homes of Witnesses, denied the appeal of Sister Irina Lokhvitskaya, and convicted 80-year-old Sister Yelena Savelyeva. In contrast, on November 22, 2021, a court in Vladivostok found Brother Dmitriy Barmakin not guilty and acquitted him of all charges.

We do not know if the amended resolution will relieve the persecution or perhaps even lead to harsher prison terms. Whatever happens, we continue to trust fully in Jehovah to help our brothers and sisters to endure with joy until he provides true and lasting salvation.—Psalm 146:3-5.