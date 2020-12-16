Russian Court Sentences Brother Yuriy Savelyev to Six Years in Prison

On December 16, 2020, the Leninskiy District Court of Novosibirsk sentenced Brother Yuriy Savelyev to six years in prison. Our dear brother, Yuriy, remains steadfast and gains courage from his personal study of Bible prophecy.

In his concluding statement to the court on December 9, Yuriy used the opportunity to boldly give a witness. He stated before all those present: “A prophecy that Jesus Christ spoke about is being fulfilled right now before your very own eyes. It’s recorded in the Holy Scriptures, the Bible, in Mark 13:9, where it says: ‘As for you, look out for yourselves. People will hand you over to local courts, and you will be beaten in synagogues and be put on the stand before governors and kings for my sake, for a witness to them.’”