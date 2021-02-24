Russian Court Sentences Brother Roman Baranovskiy and His Elderly Mother, Sister Valentina Baranovskaya, to Prison

On February 24, 2021, the Abakan City Court of the Republic of Khakassia sentenced Brother Roman Baranovskiy to six years in prison. The court also sentenced Roman’s mother, Sister Valentina Baranovskaya, to a two-year prison sentence. This is the first time one of our sisters in Russia has been sentenced to prison for practicing her faith. Valentina will be 70 years old in April 2021 and suffered a stroke in July 2020.

After the verdict was announced, both were taken into custody. The verdict will be appealed.