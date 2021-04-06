APRIL 6, 2021
RUSSIA
Russian Court Sentences Brother Aleksandr Shcherbina to Three Years in Prison
Verdict
On April 6, 2021, the Abinskiy District Court of the Krasnodar Territory convicted Brother Aleksandr Shcherbina and sentenced him to three years in prison. He was taken into custody from the courtroom. Aleksandr will appeal the verdict.
Profile
Aleksandr Shcherbina
Born: 1976 (Kholmskaya, Krasnodar Territory)
Biography: Lost both of his parents in death. Has worked as a truck driver, a car mechanic, and a finish carpenter
As a youth, enjoyed playing basketball and soccer. In his early 20’s, studied the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses. After studying the fulfillment of prophecy, was convinced of the Bible’s authenticity. Baptized in 1999
Case History
Authorities in the Krasnodar Territory searched the home of Brother Aleksandr Shcherbina twice, in April and December 2020. On both occasions, Aleksandr was interrogated and his Bibles and electronic devices were confiscated.
Aleksandr’s criminal trial began on March 17, 2021, at the Abinskiy District Court. Like other trials of our brothers in that court, Aleksandr’s trial moved rapidly.
Aleksandr boldly stated in court: “Effectively, I am being accused of believing in God and remaining one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, that is to say, for exercising my rights as guaranteed by Article 28 of the Constitution of the Russian Federation. My religious views are based on the Bible, and for that very reason, they are the exact opposite of what is called extremism.”
We thank Jehovah for our brothers and sisters in Russia who continue to be fine examples of courage and faith. And we know that their endurance in doing “the will of God” will bring them Jehovah’s rich blessing.—Hebrews 10:36.