On March 7, 2019, the Appeals Court in Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia, overturned the decision of the Surgut City Trial Court to detain Brother Artur Severinchik. He was subsequently released from pretrial detention on March 15.

Brother Severinchik is one of three brothers who was placed in pretrial detention on February 17, following raids in the cities of Surgut and Lyantor. The court has denied the release of the two other brothers, Yevgeniy Fedin and Sergey Loginov.

The situation has garnered international attention. The European Court of Human Rights ordered an independent medical examination of Brother Loginov, who was subjected to physical abuse while he was detained.

We are grateful that Brother Severinchik was released. We continue to pray that our imprisoned brothers in Russia trust in Jehovah, remembering that with his support they “will never be shaken.”—Psalm 16:8.