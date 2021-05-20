Russian Court Imprisons Brother Rustam Seidkuliev for Two and a Half Years

In March 2019, a Federal Security Service (FSB) officer came to the home of Brother Rustam Seidkuliev and his wife, Yuliya. Blocking their driveway with his vehicle, the officer interrogated them separately and then issued a summons for them to report to the FSB office for further interrogation.

On February 15, 2020, officers arrested Rustam and Yuliya at a shopping center. Rustam was detained. Subsequently, a local court ruled to place him under house arrest. Initially, he was transferred to a halfway house for two months, during which he was not allowed to see his wife. Once transferred to his home, he was prohibited from using the Internet or other forms of communication with those outside of his home. His term was extended seven times. Rustam spent a total of 217 days under house arrest.

Rustam experienced numerous challenges while under house arrest. There were times he was permitted only to take a walk between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Under other restrictions, he was not even allowed to go outside to care for the yard or repair a leak in the roof. He recalls how he maintained a positive outlook: “House arrest afforded me more free time for prayer and meditation about spiritual things. And staying busy, planning my day helped me not to get depressed or upset. I knew that some of my fellow believers were in jail or prison and had it far worse than I did.”

Rustam has also drawn strength from his previous trials. Recalling his time in prison in Turkmenistan, he explains: “Jehovah had already provided me with support in the past on many occasions, particularly when I was in prison as a young man. That experience has helped me to put my full confidence in his hands and remain calm.”

Rustam continues to do what he can in his service to Jehovah. He states: “We must not miss meetings or neglect our spiritual routine. And we must not allow distractions to occupy the limited time we have for witnessing and strengthening our fellow believers. I am determined to keep serving Jehovah as fully as possible, where he sees fit, because there is very little time remaining.”

We are confident that Jehovah will continue to equip our faithful brothers and sisters in Russia “with every good thing to do his will.”—Hebrews 13:21.