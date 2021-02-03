Skip to content

FEBRUARY 3, 2021
RUSSIA

Russian Court Imposes Suspended Sentence on Brother Artur Lokhvitskiy

On February 2, 2021, the Birobidzhan District Court of the Jewish Autonomous Region convicted 35-year-old Artur Lokhvitskiy. The court imposed a suspended prison sentence of two years and six months with a three-year probation period. Artur does not have to go to prison at this time.

In his concluding comments to the court, Artur stated: “It is a tremendous honor to take part in this judicial process, regardless of the outcome. I have once again seen the fulfillment of Jesus Christ’s words. Those words are in the Bible book of Mark chapter 13, verses 9 and 10: ‘As for you, look out for yourselves. People will hand you over to local courts, . . . for a witness to them. Also, in all the nations, the good news has to be preached first.’ . . . This knowledge compels me to tell others about God’s purposes. It is a privilege for me to tell you about it, Your Honor.”

 

