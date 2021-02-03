Russian Court Imposes Suspended Sentence on Brother Artur Lokhvitskiy

On February 2, 2021, the Birobidzhan District Court of the Jewish Autonomous Region convicted 35-year-old Artur Lokhvitskiy. The court imposed a suspended prison sentence of two years and six months with a three-year probation period. Artur does not have to go to prison at this time.

In his concluding comments to the court, Artur stated: “It is a tremendous honor to take part in this judicial process, regardless of the outcome. I have once again seen the fulfillment of Jesus Christ’s words. Those words are in the Bible book of Mark chapter 13, verses 9 and 10: ‘As for you, look out for yourselves. People will hand you over to local courts, . . . for a witness to them. Also, in all the nations, the good news has to be preached first.’ . . . This knowledge compels me to tell others about God’s purposes. It is a privilege for me to tell you about it, Your Honor.”