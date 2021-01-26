Russian Court Imposes Suspended Prison Sentence on Sister Galina Parkova

On January 26, 2021, the Leninskiy District Court of Rostov-on-Don convicted Sister Galina Parkova and imposed a suspended prison sentence of two years and three months. She does not have to go to prison at this time.

In her final statement before the court, she boldly stated: “As a person of faith, I understand the reasons for my difficulties today. My Lord Jesus Christ foretold the reasons. In the Gospel of John chapter 15, verse 20, Jesus says: ‘A slave is not greater than his master. If they have persecuted me, they will also persecute you.’

“If they treated Jesus in such a manner, who healed and fed people and who told people about his Father and future Kingdom, then what should Jesus’ followers expect? Being persecuted because of my faith has really strengthened my conviction that I am on the right path!”