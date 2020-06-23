Russian Court Grants Brother Dennis Christensen Early Release

On June 23, 2020, the Lgovskiy District Court in the Kursk Region granted Brother Dennis Christensen early release. At the prosecution’s request, the judge mitigated the remainder of Brother Christensen’s sentence to a fine of 400,000 rubles ($5,759 U.S.). The decision will take effect in ten days, after which he will be able to go home to his wife, family, and fellow worshippers. All praise goes to Jehovah!