JANUARY 24, 2020
RUSSIA
Russian Court Fines Brothers Markin and Trofimov. No Prison Time Required
On Friday, January 24, 2020, the Polyarny District Court of Murmansk convicted Brothers Roman Markin and Viktor Trofimov and fined them 300,000 rubles ($4,858 U.S.) and 350,000 rubles ($5,668 U.S.), respectively. While we are disappointed that our dear brothers were convicted, we are happy that they will not have to serve any prison time.