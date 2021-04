On April 22, 2021, the court of the Jewish Autonomous Region dismissed the appeal of Sister Yelena Reyno-Chernyshova. The court instead ruled in favor of the prosecutor’s appeal to toughen Yelena’s original sentence, a fine of 10,000 rubles ($135 U.S.), to a suspended prison sentence of two years and six months. She does not have to go to prison at this time.