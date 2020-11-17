Russian Court Denies Appeal From Three Witnesses

On November 17, 2020, the Kamchatka Regional Court denied the appeal in the case involving Brother Konstantin Bazhenov, his wife, Snezhana, and Sister Vera Zolotova. Their original two-year suspended sentence will now go into force. They will not have to go to prison at this time. All three remain steadfast and joyful.

At the close of the original September 25, 2020 hearing, Brother Bazhenov boldly told the judge that he did not fear conviction. He also said that it is a privilege to be part of the fulfillment of John 15:20, where Jesus foretold that his disciples would be persecuted.

Brother Bazhenov went on to remind the court that at Matthew 28:19, 20 Jesus commanded his disciples to preach. Brother Bazhenov then asked the powerful question: “Who has the right to cancel or forbid what Christ commanded?” He then said: “I will not be able to remain silent. . . . I will continue to tell the good news from the Bible.”