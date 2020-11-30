Russian Court Convicts Four Jehovah’s Witnesses, One Taken Into Custody

On November 30, 2020, the Pervomayskiy District Court of the City of Omsk convicted Brother Sergey Polyakov and his wife, Anastasia, as well as Sisters Gaukhar Bektemirova and Dinara Dyusekeyeva.

Brother Polyakov was sentenced to three years in prison and was taken into custody. The three sisters were given from two to two and a half years of suspended prison sentences and will return home. During his concluding comments to the court, Brother Polyakov unhesitatingly explained: “Jesus foretold that because of him, his followers would be brought before rulers and kings to give a witness. From the viewpoint of the Bible, this court case is the fulfillment of prophecy, in order that those who do not know about God’s authority will be able to hear about it and decide whether or not to accept it.”—Matthew 10:18.