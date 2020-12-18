Russian Court Convicts Brothers Nikolay Kuzichkin and Vyacheslav Popov

On the evening of October 10, 2019, groups of armed secret service officers, some accompanied by dogs, raided 36 homes of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Sochi, Russia.

Young and old had to lie face down on the floor as their homes were searched. Cell phones, tablets, computers, literature, notebooks, and even postcards were all seized. In some cases, officers planted banned literature. As a result, the officers arrested Brothers Nikolay Kuzichkin and Vyacheslav Popov. The following day, both brothers were put in pretrial detention.

Brother Kuzichkin suffers from several severe health problems. Court officials repeatedly denied his requests for medical attention, stating that his condition did not fit the “list of diseases that prevent detention.” Further aggravating his deteriorating health, Nikolay was put into an overfilled cell with inmates who were smoking cigarettes.

Despite the life-threatening conditions in prison, Nikolay notes: “A prison is like an X-ray, showing the inner qualities of a Christian, or rather, whether they exist or not.” Instead of focusing on himself, Nikolay became known as a peaceful, kind man who makes an effort to help other inmates who are suffering from depression and thoughts of suicide.

On April 22, 2020, after having his pretrial detention extended six times, Nikolay was transferred from pretrial detention to house arrest. He was extremely weak and barely able to stand. Only then was Nikolay finally allowed medical treatment.

Vyacheslav’s pretrial detention was extended 14 times, thus separating him from his family for over a year.

We thank Nikolay and Vyacheslav for their examples of faith and determination to uphold Jehovah’s sovereignty. They have been living by the words of Psalm 16:8: “I keep Jehovah before me constantly. Because he is at my right hand, I will never be shaken.”