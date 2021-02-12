Russian Court Convicts Brother Igor Tsarev and Imposes Suspended Prison Sentence

On February 12, 2021, the Birobidzhan District Court of the Jewish Autonomous Region convicted Brother Igor Tsarev. The court imposed a two-and-a-half-year suspended prison sentence. Igor does not have to go to prison at this time.

Igor has remained steadfast and positive throughout his trial. During his closing statements to the court on February 11, 2021, he stated: “I pondered over how I should begin my final statement, and I decided to apply the advice the apostle Paul gave to all Christians. In his letter to the Colossians, he urged them: ‘Show yourselves thankful.’

“Therefore, I want to thank you, Your Honor, for the calm atmosphere during the judicial process, and for giving us your attention. . . . But I feel particular appreciation toward our Creator and God, Jehovah, because he has supported me throughout this entire judicial process. He has given me a sense of calmness and peace in my heart.”—Colossians 3:15.