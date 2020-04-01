APRIL 1, 2020
RUSSIA
Russian Court Convicts Brother Igor Ivashin, Issues Six-Year Suspended Sentence
On April 1, 2020, the Lensky District Court of the Republic of Sakha convicted Brother Igor Ivashin for his faith and gave him a six-year suspended prison sentence. Although he was able to return home after the verdict, if at any time during his probation he is accused of violating the criminal code as it pertains to his faith and worship, he can be immediately sent to prison. Brother Ivashin will appeal his conviction.