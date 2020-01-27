JANUARY 27, 2020
RUSSIA
Russian Court Convicts Brother Aleksandr Prianikov, Along With Sisters Venera and Darya Dulova
Russian Court Convicts Brother Aleksandr Prianikov, Along With Sisters Venera and Darya Dulova
On January 27, 2020, the Karpinsk City Court convicted Brother Aleksandr Prianikov, along with Sisters Venera and Darya Dulova. The court issued them suspended prison sentences of two and a half years, two years, and one year, respectively. Although they will not go to prison, they will be on probation for the duration of their sentences. They will appeal their convictions.