Russian Authorities Raid At Least 15 Homes of Witnesses in Moscow Region

In the early morning hours of February 10, 2021, Russian authorities raided at least 15 homes of our brothers and sisters in Moscow and the surrounding region. Local and national police along with Federal Security Service (FSB) officers took part in the raids. The officers took several brothers away for interrogation. At least three brothers have been detained.

We continue to pray for our brothers and sisters in Russia, knowing Jehovah will strengthen them to endure this persecution.—1 Peter 5:10.