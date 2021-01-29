Russian Appellate Court Upholds Conviction of Six Witnesses

On January 29, 2021, the Ulyanovsk Regional Court upheld the October 2020 conviction of Brothers Aleksandr Ganin, Khoren Khachikyan, Andrey Tabakov, and Mikhail Zelenskiy, as well as Sergey Mysin and his wife, Nataliya. The length of their suspended prison sentences remains the same, except for Sergey’s. The court increased his term from four years to four and a half years. None of them have to go to prison at this time.