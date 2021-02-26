FEBRUARY 26, 2021
RUSSIA
Russian Appellate Court Reduces the Sentences of Brother and Sister Rayman
On February 26, 2021, the Kostroma Regional Court upheld the October 2020 conviction of Brother Sergey Rayman and his wife, Valeriya. But the court shortened the length of their sentences. Sergey’s suspended prison term was reduced from eight to three years, and Valeriya’s was reduced from seven to two years. They do not have to go to prison at this time.