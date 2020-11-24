Reliance on Jehovah Helps Brothers Endure

Ivan Chaykovskiy

Born: 1955

Biography: Mother became one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in the 1960’s. He was baptized in 1977

Personal Comments

How do your Christian brothers and sisters help you personally?

They come to the hearings, and their presence is upbuilding to me. . . . On one occasion, when the authorities brought me to court and were leading me out of the transport vehicle, I saw a group of my brothers and sisters standing there, shouting, “Hang in there, we are with you!” That was so encouraging!