Top row (left to right): Brothers Ivan Chaykovskiy and Yuriy Chernyshev

Bottom row (left to right): Brothers Vitaliy Komarov, Sergey Shatalov, and Vardan Zakaryan

JUNE 7, 2022
RUSSIA

Reliance on Jehovah Helps Brothers Endure

The Babushkinskiy District Court of Moscow will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brothers Ivan Chaykovskiy, Yuriy Chernyshev, Vitaliy Komarov, Sergey Shatalov, and Vardan Zakaryan. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Time Line

  1. November 24, 2020

    Russian authorities conducted at least 20 raids at the homes of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Moscow. Officers took Ivan, Yuriy, Vitaliy, and Sergey to a temporary detention center and held them in isolation cells. Film crews were present during the search and the interrogation of Yuriy and his family. Footage was later broadcast on State television news channels

  2. November 26, 2020

    Sergey was released from temporary detention and placed under house arrest. Vardan, who had been hospitalized for injuries sustained during the search, was moved to a temporary detention center where he was placed in isolation

  3. November 27, 2020

    The court released Ivan, Yuriy, and Vitaliy from the temporary detention center and placed them under house arrest

  4. November 30, 2020

    Authorities released Vardan from detention and placed him under house arrest, after which he filed a complaint with the prosecutor’s office regarding the use of unlawful force

  5. February 16, 2022

    The criminal trial began

Profiles

We are encouraged to see that Jehovah draws close to our dear brothers and their families as a result of their continued efforts to draw close to him.—James 4:8.

 

