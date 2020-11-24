JUNE 7, 2022
RUSSIA
Reliance on Jehovah Helps Brothers Endure
The Babushkinskiy District Court of Moscow will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brothers Ivan Chaykovskiy, Yuriy Chernyshev, Vitaliy Komarov, Sergey Shatalov, and Vardan Zakaryan. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Time Line
November 24, 2020
Russian authorities conducted at least 20 raids at the homes of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Moscow. Officers took Ivan, Yuriy, Vitaliy, and Sergey to a temporary detention center and held them in isolation cells. Film crews were present during the search and the interrogation of Yuriy and his family. Footage was later broadcast on State television news channels
November 26, 2020
Sergey was released from temporary detention and placed under house arrest. Vardan, who had been hospitalized for injuries sustained during the search, was moved to a temporary detention center where he was placed in isolation
November 27, 2020
The court released Ivan, Yuriy, and Vitaliy from the temporary detention center and placed them under house arrest
November 30, 2020
Authorities released Vardan from detention and placed him under house arrest, after which he filed a complaint with the prosecutor’s office regarding the use of unlawful force
February 16, 2022
The criminal trial began
Profiles
We are encouraged to see that Jehovah draws close to our dear brothers and their families as a result of their continued efforts to draw close to him.—James 4:8.