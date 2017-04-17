AUGUST 2, 2022
RUSSIA
Proud to Be “Part of the Organization’s History”
On July 26, 2022, the Snezhinskiy City Court of the Chelyabinsk Region convicted Brother Ilya Olenin. The prosecutor requested a six-and-a-half-year prison term. Instead, the court imposed a fine of 500,000 rubles ($8,150 U.S.).
Time Line
April 17, 2017
Annual Memorial observance interrupted by the FSB. Ilya charged with “performing missionary activity,” but the case was dismissed
November 30, 2020
Home searched
September 28, 2021
Criminal case was initiated
October 28, 2021
Home searched a second time. Taken for interrogation and placed under travel restrictions
May 23, 2022
Criminal trial began
Profile
We are truly proud of Ilya and all our dear brothers and sisters who faithfully live up to the meaning of our name, testifying as witnesses on behalf of our great God, Jehovah.—Isaiah 43:10.