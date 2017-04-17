Proud to Be “Part of the Organization’s History”

Ilya Olenin

Born: 1977 (Chelyabinsk, Chelyabinsk Region)

Biography: Very athletic in his youth. Family was in a serious accident in 1993, resulting in his long-term hospitalization. Works as an aerospace engineer

After the accident, questioned the meaning of life and began reading the Bible. Contacted by Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1998. Logic of the Bible convinced him it was the best source of guidance. Baptized in 2006

Married Natalya in 2015. They have three children

Personal Comments

How do you view the persecution you have experienced?

I consider it a privilege to face persecution. I am part of the organization’s history now! But such a privilege brings with it a certain responsibility. Jehovah himself is a participant in the court case, so to speak, and he has allowed me to defend his name. Therefore, my prayers have become deeper and more specific.

What special opportunities have you had to give a witness during your trial?

During my conversations with the investigator, I repeatedly shared my Christian views with him. He eventually began asking me questions about spiritual things. At our last meeting, knowing we would probably not see each other again, I remarked that he should study the Bible. To my surprise, he said that he would seriously consider it. He even asked me which question he should investigate first!

Another interesting experience involved my court-appointed attorney. At my second hearing, she came to court with a leather-bound Bible that had gold edging on the sides and metal embossing on the cover. She asked me to find a verse that used God’s name. During the hearing, my attorney approached the prosecution witness and requested that he read Exodus 15:3. Together, they read the verse aloud. This led to both the judge and the prosecutor seeing that God’s name is found in the Bible.