Brother Ilya Olenin and his wife, Natalya

AUGUST 2, 2022
RUSSIA

Proud to Be “Part of the Organization’s History”

On July 26, 2022, the Snezhinskiy City Court of the Chelyabinsk Region convicted Brother Ilya Olenin. The prosecutor requested a six-and-a-half-year prison term. Instead, the court imposed a fine of 500,000 rubles ($8,150 U.S.).

Time Line

  1. April 17, 2017

    Annual Memorial observance interrupted by the FSB. Ilya charged with “performing missionary activity,” but the case was dismissed

  2. November 30, 2020

    Home searched

  3. September 28, 2021

    Criminal case was initiated

  4. October 28, 2021

    Home searched a second time. Taken for interrogation and placed under travel restrictions

  5. May 23, 2022

    Criminal trial began

Profile

We are truly proud of Ilya and all our dear brothers and sisters who faithfully live up to the meaning of our name, testifying as witnesses on behalf of our great God, Jehovah.—Isaiah 43:10.

NEWS RELEASES

