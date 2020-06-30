Prosecutor Appeals Dennis Christensen’s Early Release

We have just learned that the prosecutor, A. A. Shatunov, of the Kursk Regional Public Prosecutor’s Office has filed an appeal that will prevent the early release of Brother Dennis Christensen. Although his lawyers will file an objection, it will no doubt take weeks before a court hearing is scheduled. The prison has placed Brother Christensen in a punishment cell for ten days. Despite this turn of events, Brother Christensen is doing well. Thank you for your continued prayers in behalf of Brother and Sister Christensen.