Preparing for Persecution Helps Three Brothers Remain Loyal

Anton Chermnykh

Born: 1987 (Magdeburg, Germany)

Biography: Has a twin brother and was young when their father abandoned the family. Since finishing his schooling, has worked as a software engineer in the housing and public utilities sector

Learned the truth from his mother. He appreciated the Bible’s clear message about the purpose of life. Baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2004. Married Yekaterina in 2013. They have a daughter, Milana

Personal Comments

What did you do to prepare ahead of time for potential persecution?

I thought about it often, and in my mind I would go over all the potential scenarios that could play out for my family or for me. I always tried to stick to a good schedule of personal study. Especially when the first arrests in Russia started, I understood that I could end up in a temporary detention facility where I would not have a Bible or literature.