Skip to content

Log In (opens new window)
Search JW.ORG

From left to right: Brothers Anton Chermnykh, Sergey Korolchuk, and Dmitriy Tishchenko

JULY 14, 2021
RUSSIA

Preparing for Persecution Helps Three Brothers Remain Loyal

Preparing for Persecution Helps Three Brothers Remain Loyal

Time Line

  1. The Ussuriyskiy District Court of the Primorye Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brothers Anton Chermnykh, Sergey Korolchuk, and Dmitriy Tishchenko. * The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence

  2. September 23, 2020

    Court hearings begin in the trial against Anton, Sergey, and Dmitriy

  3. July 7, 2020

    Anton, Sergey, and Dmitriy are formally charged with holding leadership positions in a banned “extremist” religious organization

  4. June 18, 2019

    Sergey is put in pretrial detention for two days

Profiles

As their trial and prosecution continue, we know that Jehovah will bless the faithfulness of Anton, Sergey, and Dmitriy.—Proverbs 28:20.

^ par. 3 Advance notice of the verdict date is not always available.

 

NEWS RELEASES

Preparing for Persecution Helps Three Brothers Remain Loyal

English
Preparing for Persecution Helps Three Brothers Remain Loyal
https://assetsnffrgf-a.akamaihd.net/assets/m/702021151/univ/art/702021151_univ_sqr_xl.jpg