JULY 14, 2021
RUSSIA
Preparing for Persecution Helps Three Brothers Remain Loyal
Time Line
The Ussuriyskiy District Court of the Primorye Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brothers Anton Chermnykh, Sergey Korolchuk, and Dmitriy Tishchenko. * The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence
September 23, 2020
Court hearings begin in the trial against Anton, Sergey, and Dmitriy
July 7, 2020
Anton, Sergey, and Dmitriy are formally charged with holding leadership positions in a banned “extremist” religious organization
June 18, 2019
Sergey is put in pretrial detention for two days
Profiles
As their trial and prosecution continue, we know that Jehovah will bless the faithfulness of Anton, Sergey, and Dmitriy.—Proverbs 28:20.
^ par. 3 Advance notice of the verdict date is not always available.