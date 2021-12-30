JANUARY 4, 2022
RUSSIA
Preparation and Hope Assist Brother Pyotr Krupnov and His Wife, Maya
Time Line
December 30, 2021
The Nikolskiy District Court of the Penza Region convicted Brother Pyotr Krupnov and his wife, Maya, and imposed a suspended sentence of three years. They are not required to go to prison at this time
October 25, 2021
Criminal trial began
October 12, 2021
Pyotr and Maya were added to the list of terrorists and extremists because of discussing religious materials with their friends
September 15, 2021
Criminal case against Maya was initiated. Pyotr was later added to the case as a defendant
October 11, 2020
Security officers searched the homes of four families of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Nikolsk, including the Krupnovs’ home
Profiles
We appreciate the example of Pyotr and Maya as they remain firmly anchored in their hope and rely on Jehovah.—Hebrews 6:19.