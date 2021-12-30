Skip to content

Brother Pyotr Krupnov and his wife, Maya

JANUARY 4, 2022
RUSSIA

Preparation and Hope Assist Brother Pyotr Krupnov and His Wife, Maya

Time Line

  1. December 30, 2021

    The Nikolskiy District Court of the Penza Region convicted Brother Pyotr Krupnov and his wife, Maya, and imposed a suspended sentence of three years. They are not required to go to prison at this time

  2. October 25, 2021

    Criminal trial began

  3. October 12, 2021

    Pyotr and Maya were added to the list of terrorists and extremists because of discussing religious materials with their friends

  4. September 15, 2021

    Criminal case against Maya was initiated. Pyotr was later added to the case as a defendant

  5. October 11, 2020

    Security officers searched the homes of four families of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Nikolsk, including the Krupnovs’ home

Profiles

We appreciate the example of Pyotr and Maya as they remain firmly anchored in their hope and rely on Jehovah.—Hebrews 6:19.

 

