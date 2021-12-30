Preparation and Hope Assist Brother Pyotr Krupnov and His Wife, Maya

Pyotr Krupnov

Born: 1963

Biography: Works as a plumber. Began studying the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1996. After reading our literature and observing the conduct of his Bible study conductor, he was convinced he had found the truth. Baptized in 2002

Met Maya at a congregation meeting. Married in 2008

Personal Comments

Can you recall an occasion when you felt that Jehovah helped you?

I [recall a time when] I prayed for holy spirit and then remembered a thought from John 10:28, where it says: “No one will snatch them out of my hand.” Reflecting on that point made me feel strong and happy. I could sense that my Father was right by my side. As a result, I felt calmer and more confident.

What is helping you to endure?

I try to remember that no matter how difficult our trials may be, they are nothing when compared with [the privilege of] serving Jehovah and having eternal life in paradise. My love for God and my fellow man gives me the strength I need to face my trials.