AUGUST 8, 2022
RUSSIA
Preparation Helped Aleksandr Kabanov Remain Calm
The Zelenogorsk City Court of the Krasnoyarsk Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Aleksandr Kabanov. The prosecutor has requested a sentence of two years and six months in prison.
Time Line
December 26, 2019
Arrested and charged with participating in the activities of a banned extremist organization, including reading the Bible and talking to others about Jehovah. Placed in a temporary detention facility
December 27, 2019
Released from temporary detention after the judge denied the investigator’s request for pretrial detention
December 6, 2021
Aleksandr gave his concluding comments to the court. Instead of sentencing him, the judge decided to return the case to the investigation stage of the trial, prolonging the proceedings
March 25, 2022
Criminal trial resumed
Profile
Our brothers and sisters in Russia are wonderful examples of faith as they live the words of Isaiah 12:2: “Look! God is my salvation. I will trust and feel no dread; for Jah Jehovah is my strength and my might.”