Preparation Helped Aleksandr Kabanov Remain Calm

Aleksandr Kabanov

Born: 1960 (Kansk, Krasnoyarsk Territory)

Biography: Works as a groundskeeper

After his mother died, Aleksandr had questions: What happens when a person dies? Does he go to hell? Why does God allow suffering? Found comfort and answers to these questions in the Bible. Baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2004

Personal Comments

What has helped you to endure this trial with joy?

Over the course of this persecution, my relationship with Jehovah and my spiritual routine have been priorities in my life. This has helped me to maintain my joy and not to worry excessively.

I mentally prepared for persecution by meditating on the words recorded in the Bible: “If they have persecuted me, they will also persecute you.” (John 15:20) Thus, I accepted persecution as something that would likely happen to me.

What do you pray for while awaiting the outcome of your trial?

I want to be a good example for the brothers and sisters. I pray that all of us are able to maintain our joy and sense of calm and keep having a share in spiritual activities. I also pray that all of us promote the unity and peace needed to remain faithful and endure to the end.