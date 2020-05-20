Praying for Fellow Christians Strengthens Brother Kirill Gushchin

Kirill Gushchin

Born: 1981 (Mayskiy)

Biography: Has one older brother. Served in the military, then became a welder and a plumber. Married Svetlana in 2004

Learned from a Witness coworker that Jesus could not have been born during the winter. After verifying this through his own research, began studying the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses. Baptized in 2003

Personal Comments

How has praying for others helped you?

I talk with my Father in prayer frequently. I pray even more when I know that one of our brothers is facing a search, an investigation, or a court hearing. When I pray for others, I know Jehovah pays close attention to those prayers. And in return, I feel his reassurance.

What is one Bible passage that has given you courage to face persecution?

The words recorded at Joshua 1:7-9 have really strengthened me. Joshua lived by these words his entire life, and they helped him to remain faithful and accomplish what Jehovah assigned him to do. . . . When I realize that God is right there by my side, it instills in me tremendous confidence and helps me to display both faith and courage.